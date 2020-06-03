× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1939 – 2020

Kenneth E. Simonsen, 81, of Burlington, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Racine, Wisconsin on February 18, 1939, he was the son of William and Jeannette (nee: Morford) Simonsen. His early years were spent in Racine where he graduated from Horlick High School. Ken was very active in sports such as football, basketball, tennis and baseball. He garnered many awards.

On December 30, 1961 in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Loretta Erpenbach, whom he met on a blind date. Following marriage, they made Racine their home. Ken worked for Western Publishing for 40 years before retiring in 1999.

In 1995, Ken and Loretta moved to Burlington, Wisconsin to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Ken was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.

Ken truly enjoyed spending time with his family. Golfing, hunting and fishing with his son were just some of the things he enjoyed. We will miss his jokes, as dad was quite the joke teller.