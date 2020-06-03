1939 – 2020
Kenneth E. Simonsen, 81, of Burlington, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Racine, Wisconsin on February 18, 1939, he was the son of William and Jeannette (nee: Morford) Simonsen. His early years were spent in Racine where he graduated from Horlick High School. Ken was very active in sports such as football, basketball, tennis and baseball. He garnered many awards.
On December 30, 1961 in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Loretta Erpenbach, whom he met on a blind date. Following marriage, they made Racine their home. Ken worked for Western Publishing for 40 years before retiring in 1999.
In 1995, Ken and Loretta moved to Burlington, Wisconsin to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Ken was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
Ken truly enjoyed spending time with his family. Golfing, hunting and fishing with his son were just some of the things he enjoyed. We will miss his jokes, as dad was quite the joke teller.
Ken is survived by his wife, Loretta; children, Kevin (Kirsten) Simonsen and Kim Simonsen; grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Austin Wendlandt) Simonsen, Karisa (Andrew) Krueger and Isabella Dober; great-grandchild, Decker Krueger; and brother, David (Geri) Simonsen. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Diane Leonard.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Heartland Hospice in Kenosha for their care and compassion during this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Services for Ken will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home with Fr. Ed Tlucek officiating. A public visitation for Ken will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. The funeral home has set a limited capacity and will maintain social distancing.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.