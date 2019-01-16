July 13, 1959—December 23, 2018
Kenneth E. Rank, 59, of Sturtevant passed away December 23rd 2018 at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN.
Ken was born on July 13, 1959 in Racine. He spent his younger years working on a farm where he developed a passion for operating heavy machinery. He enjoyed fishing, watching the Packers, making potato dumplings, trying his luck at scratch off tickets and taking trips up north. Ken was a kind and quiet soul, hard worker and always willing to help others. He was a great son, brother, father and friend.
He is survived by his children, Jennifer (Eric) Hintz, Sarah (Casey) Schultz, Casey Rank, Kenneth Rank and mother of his children, Tess Rank; grandchildren, Abby, Minnie, Daniel and Leah. Ken’s mother, Lorraine Campolo; siblings, Jan Dreger, Larry (Elo), Jim (Char Massy), Nancy, Dale (Jan), Diane, Carol (Mike Brown) as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was proceeded in death by his father Edward (Eddie) Rank, former in laws Bob and Donna Resheske, Fritz Campolo and Jim Dodson.
To celebrate Ken’s life, a gathering will be held at the Hiawatha Bar in Sturtevant, WI on February 16th from 1-4pm in the lower level.
It’s been a great ride with you, Dad. Thanks for the memories. We will treasure them (and you) forever. 10-4, good buddy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.