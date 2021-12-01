Kenneth 'Coach' Black

May 8, 1946—November 27, 2021

RACINE—Kenneth Alan Black went to be with the Lord on November 27, 2021. He was born May 8, 1946, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, to Blair and Margaret Black. Margaret later remarried Donald Revolinski who raised Ken as his own son.

Ken was a 1964 graduate of Johnson Creek High School, excelling at sports and his studies. He then attended Carroll College in Waukesha on a full-ride football scholarship and upon graduating, became a teacher at Horlick High School in Racine in 1968.

Shortly thereafter, he was drafted into the Army and served proudly as Military Police in Vietnam in the 519th MP unit in Saigon. During this time, he became good friends with Jim Seneff and together, they strengthened one another in their relationship with the Lord and ministered to other men who were there serving. The time he spent in Vietnam was very impactful on Ken in many ways and he would talk of it for the rest of his life.

When he returned from Vietnam in 1971, he resumed his teaching career that lasted through 2014. The majority of which he passionately taught at Horlick High School and proudly coached the Rebels in football, tennis, and basketball. He cared deeply about his students, many who still recall the impact he had on their lives.

Ken met the love of his life, Cynthia Kirkegaard Brusko, at Racine Bible Church. They were married July 24, 1971 and enjoyed nearly 50 years of marriage before the Lord called Cynthia home earlier this year. They had three children, Nathan Paul, Alissa Anna, and Amy Elizabeth.

Outside of his job, Ken was always eager to help, teach, and coach others. This was revealed in a variety of ways, but notably as he spent hours coaching tennis at Armstrong Park, volunteering to coach his kids’ sports teams, volunteering as a gym teacher for his children’s school, serving in AWANA at Racine Bible Church, and being a discussion leader in Bible Study Fellowship. He was excited to jump in and help others in whatever ways he could.

In his more recent, and perhaps favorite years as “Papa,” he delighted in reading books to his grandchildren, having mints ready to hand out at church, swimming with them in the pool, cheering from the sidelines of many of their sports events, and teaching them how to front flip off the couch. His grandchildren loved him deeply and like many of us, were always ready to receive his exuberant, joy-filled greeting, a big hug, and a devoted love displayed towards them.

He is survived by his children: Nathan (Veronica) Black, Alissa (Isaac) Miller, and Amy Papillon; his grandchildren: Josiah and Elizabeth Black, Hudson, Lydia, and Cynthia Alyse Miller, and Judah and Tovi Papillon; as well as his five brothers and sisters: Daniel Revolinski (Rose Reed), Thomas (Sandy) Revolinski, Pamela (Joseph) Jarnecke, Lisa (Dave) Tobey, Brian Black; as well as many other relatives, nieces and nephews in the Black, Revolinski, Skoglund, Hattix, Rich, Brusko, and Kirkegaard families, to name a few.

Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Revolinsk; and stepfather, Don Revolinski; father, Blair Black; his brothers: David Revolinski, Gene Black, and Mike Revolinski; his niece, Rebecca Hunstinger; his son-in-law, Andrew Papillon; and his beloved wife, Cynthia Black.

Thank you to the Franklin ICU, especially the nursing staff, that cared for Ken so well during the last two and a half weeks.

Family and friends are invited to meet at Racine Bible Church at 12505 Spring Street, Sturtevant, WI on Sunday, December 5, 2021, between 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM for a visitation, with a worship service celebrating Ken’s life at 5:00 PM.

Interment with full military honors will be held on December 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM, at Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the family for his grandchildren’s education or to Racine Bible Church for the Fort Wilderness Youth Memorization Program.