Kenneth A. Strom

Among his interests, Kenn was a computer genius. He would often help family & friends with their computer issues, but would be told to “speak English” when advising others with high tech computer terminology. Always kind and thoughtful, Kenn would be the first to volunteer when someone was in need, especially when it came time for dog sitting or minor home repairs. Kenn enjoyed the simple things in life: a good comic strip, funny videos, and giving out hilarious gag gifts. He was a true Wisconsin Badgers fan and a master on the bar-be-que grill. With a unique sense of humor, Kenn was quite witty when it came time to smart remarks, but always did it out of love.