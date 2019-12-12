Kenneth A. Strom
December 20, 1970 — December 6, 2019

RACINE — Kenneth Andrew Strom, age 48, passed away at Froedtert Hospital on Friday, December 6, 2019 after suffering a devastating hemorrhagic stroke on November 2nd.

A memorial service celebrating Kenn’s life will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. In memory of Kenn, offer a kind deed to someone in need. Also, consider helping save someone’s life by signing up to be an organ & tissue donor at the end of your life.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

