Kenneth A. Strom

A memorial service celebrating Kenn’s life will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. In memory of Kenn, offer a kind deed to someone in need. Also, consider helping save someone’s life by signing up to be an organ & tissue donor at the end of your life.