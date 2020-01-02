Kenneth A. Scott

October 3, 1959 — November 30, 2019
Ken, age 60, passed away unexpectedly in Las Vegas, NV at Desert Springs Hospital.
Survived by: sister, Terry George of Racine; brothers Al (Virginia) Scott of Portage, WI, Robert (Sheila) Scott of Liberty Hill, TX. Also nieces Laura (Jason) Monosa, Caroline (Andrew) Beere, Michelle (Aaron) Rogers; nephews, Eric (Amy) Scott, Matt (Panya) Dowdell.
Preceded in death by his parents Albert and Elaine Scott and brother-in-law William George.
Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
