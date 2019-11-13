Kendric Briggs
0 comments

Kendric Briggs

  • 0
9/3/1975—11/5/2019

Kendric Briggs, age 44. November 5, 2019. Services Entrusted to Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI.

