July 26, 1994—Aug. 21, 2022

MT. PLEASANT—Kelsey T. Chester, 28, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Ascension All Saints after an 18-year battle with a rare autoimmune disease.

Kelsey was born in Racine on July 26, 1994, to the late David W. Jankowski and Michelle L. Chester.

She was a 2013 graduate of J. I. Case High School and was employed with First Student Bus Co. Kelsey liked swimming, bowling, and vacationing. Most of all, she enjoyed taking care of her niece, Ariel and nephew, Cayden and spending time with her family. Kelsey was sweet, kind and caring. She was always willing to help others and selflessly volunteered for FINAO Inc. Kelsey also attended Kingdom Builders and Hope City Churches.

She is survived by her mother, Michelle Chester; her sisters: Ashlee (Chris) Guenther and Hayleigh Chester; her niece, Ariel Guenther; her nephew, Cayden Guenther; her paternal grandfather, James Jankowski; her aunts: Dianna (Bret) Mattice and Kim (Jimbo) Mahoney; her uncles: Kevin (Michelle) Jankowski and Bob (Lisa) Jankowski.

In addition to her father, David Jankowski, she is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Shirley Chester and her paternal grandmother, Cheryl Jankowski.

Funeral Services for Kelsey will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at Purath- Strand Funeral Home. A visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to family would be appreciated.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000