Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Kelly John Stellman, 61, passed away to eternal life at Legacy House Hospice in Ocala, FL, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, following complications from cancer. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary. DUE TO COVID 19, A CELEBRATION OF HIS LIFE WILL TAKE PLACE AT A LATER DATE.