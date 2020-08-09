You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kelly John Stellman
0 comments

Kelly John Stellman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kelly John Stellman

Kelly John Stellman, 61, passed away to eternal life at Legacy House Hospice in Ocala, FL, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, following complications from cancer. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary. DUE TO COVID 19, A CELEBRATION OF HIS LIFE WILL TAKE PLACE AT A LATER DATE.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kelly Stellman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News