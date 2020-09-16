Kelly Jo Ellertson (nee: Stout)

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 9, 1971—August 26, 2020

Ellertson, Kelly Jo (nee: Stout), age 48, of Burlington, passed away at home on August 26, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

Kelly was born on November 9, 1971 to Robert A. Stout and Dorie L. (nee: Merry) Shoemaker. Kelly attended school in the Elkhorn and Delavan-Darien districts.

Kelly was known first and foremost for her love of family. Her love of animals was evidenced by the menagerie that came and went throughout her life. She met and married Harold (Squeak) Ellertson on December 11, 1992 in Palmyra, and later moved to Burlington. Together they had four children. Kelly loved to travel and her most favorite places were Nashville, Tennessee, and Arizona. She worked as a hostess at the Lucky Star Restaurant in Burlington.

Kelly is survived by her husband Harold, four children, Eric (Alyssa) of Appleton, Cody (Hannah) of Lake Geneva, Rebecca (Stephen) of Jefferson, and Travis (Lily) of Burlington; one very special grand-daughter, Macie Rose Ellertson of Appleton, her mother, Dorie L. Shoemaker, brother, Brian Stout, and sister, Lori (Robert) Jeters, of Delavan, step-sister, Mary Rossmiller of Whitewater, special friend and neighbor, Mary Reschke of Burlington, and by other relatives and many friends.