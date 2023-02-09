HAZELHURST - Kelly Jean Crawford, age 62, of Hazelhurst, WI, passed away suddenly on January 27, 2023 at her home. She was born November 24, 1960 in Sandwich, Illinois. Kelly married John Crawford and they lived in Chicago before moving to Kenosha where they lived until John's passing in 2019. In 2021 Kelly moved to Hazelhurst with her partner David Howard. Kelly found happiness living in the Northwoods. She loved to spend aa much time as possible outdoors. She loved her flowers and going for rides in the pontoon boat, soaking up the sun and watching the sunsets. Kelly was full of love, laughter and life.