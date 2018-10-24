Kelly A. Martinez (Nee: Therkelsen)

July 18, 1960—October 22, 2018
RACINE—Kelly A. Martinez, age 58, passed away Monday, October 22, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.
She was born in Racine, July 18, 1960, daughter of Raymond and Donna (Nee: Broe) Therkelsen.
She was a graduate of Washington Park High School “Class of 1978”. Kelly’s greatest joy was being the caretaker of the family where she took great pride in caring for her families’ children over the years. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant with Community Connections for five years until her illness. In her younger years she marched with the New Day Drum and Bugle Corp. Extremely organized, she enjoyed scrapbooking, crafts, and short stories. Above all she devoted and cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Kelly will be dearly missed by her son and daughter-in-law, Matthew (Valerie) Martinez; her grandchildren, Andrea, Armondo, Aria, and Archer; mother, Donna Canto; sisters and brothers, Cathy Gorman, Sandy (Denny) Beckett, Junior Therkelsen, Sheila Lucas, Ron (Lynn) Therkelsen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Therkelsen.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 26, 2018, 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
