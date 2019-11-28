Kellie Yvonne McNeil

A celebration of Kellie’s life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 10:00 a.m. at Greater Grace Temple COGIC, 522 N. Memorial Dr., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for her full obituary.