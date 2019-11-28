March 31, 2019 — November 19, 2019
RACINE — Kellie Yvonne McNeil, age 36, was called home by her loving Savior on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
A celebration of Kellie’s life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 10:00 a.m. at Greater Grace Temple COGIC, 522 N. Memorial Dr., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for her full obituary.
You have free articles remaining.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.