Kellie Yvonne McNeil

March 31, 2019 — November 19, 2019

RACINE — Kellie Yvonne McNeil, age 36, was called home by her loving Savior on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

A celebration of Kellie’s life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 10:00 a.m. at Greater Grace Temple COGIC, 522 N. Memorial Dr., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for her full obituary.

