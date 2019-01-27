Try 1 month for 99¢
Keith S. Vaughn

January 27, 1965—January 19, 2019

RACINE—Keith S. Vaughn, age 53, passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.

He was born in Racine, January 27, 1965, son of the late James and Jeanette (Nee: Langenfeld) Vaughn.

Keith was employed by Thermal Transfer Products for many years. He enjoyed working on cars, fishing, and camping. Keith was always willing to lend a helping hand to those who were less fortunate.

Survivors include his children, Kali Vaughn, Keith Vaughn Jr.; his grandchildren, Ja’leana Robbins, Kenny Vaughn; siblings, Cherryl (Allen) Meuret, Mark (Debra) Vaughn, Eddie Vaughn, Brittany Vaughn; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant son, Kenny.

A celebration of Keith’s life will be held at a later date.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

