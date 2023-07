RACINE – Keith Ruelle, 79, passed away at his home on July 12, 2023. Family and friends are invited to meet in the chapel at Siena Center (5635 Erie Street) on Saturday, July 22, 2023, for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. A prayer service will follow at 12:30 p.m. Please see the funeral home’s website for a complete obituary.