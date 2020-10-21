 Skip to main content
Keith R. Cain
CALEDONIA—Keith R. Cain, 75, passed away at his residence on Friday, October 16, 2020. His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Sunday, October 25th at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Charlie Hansen officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

