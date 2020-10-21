CALEDONIA—Keith R. Cain, 75, passed away at his residence on Friday, October 16, 2020. His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Sunday, October 25th at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Charlie Hansen officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.