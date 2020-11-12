RACINE—Keith P. Boyer, 73, passed away at Seasons Hospice-Lutheran Home, Milwaukee on Sunday, November 8, 2020. His Memorial Service, with full military honors, will be held on Sunday, November 15th at 4:00 p.m. There will be a visitation from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Due to the Covid 19 the service and visitation will be live streamed starting at 3:30 p.m.