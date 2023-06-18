RACINE - Keith H. Wrolstad age 79 from Racine, WI died on June 14, 2023 at Oak Park Place in Burlington, WI. Keith was born on April 23, 1944; son of the late Lester and Alma (Haroldson) Wrolstad. Keith grew up in the Green Bay area most of his younger years. As he grew up, he became a die-hard Packer fan; he used to watch the games as a kid at Lambeau Field by climbing the fence and watching the game from that vantage point; this would usually result in a staff member kicking him out, where he would find another spot to climb and repeat the process. Over the years he became a big fan of Brewers baseball as well. Keith married his late wife Mary Ann Ehrgott on June 21, 1969 in Neenah, WI. They spent 52 years together in marriage until the time of her passing in January of 2022. They resided in the Racine area where they raised their family and spent their lives together.