Keith H. Wrolstad
April 23, 1944 - June 14, 2023
RACINE - Keith H. Wrolstad age 79 from Racine, WI died on June 14, 2023 at Oak Park Place in Burlington, WI. Keith was born on April 23, 1944; son of the late Lester and Alma (Haroldson) Wrolstad. Keith grew up in the Green Bay area most of his younger years. As he grew up, he became a die-hard Packer fan; he used to watch the games as a kid at Lambeau Field by climbing the fence and watching the game from that vantage point; this would usually result in a staff member kicking him out, where he would find another spot to climb and repeat the process. Over the years he became a big fan of Brewers baseball as well. Keith married his late wife Mary Ann Ehrgott on June 21, 1969 in Neenah, WI. They spent 52 years together in marriage until the time of her passing in January of 2022. They resided in the Racine area where they raised their family and spent their lives together.
Keith's pastimes during those years included Dartball, Softball, and Horseshoes; all in which he played on leagues with close friends of his. Among all of that, he very much enjoyed spending time in the woods out deer hunting; or a weekend at the creek with a rod and reel.
Keith is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann; parents; and sister, Roberta Nielsen. He is survived by his children: Wendy (Jason) Davis, Wayne Wrolstad; grandchildren: Micaela Davis, Kaitlin Davis, Matthew Wrolstad; sister, Debra Wrolstad; brother-in-law, Loren Nielsen; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will take place at Haase Lockwood and Associates Funeral Home 730 N. Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, WI on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12 Noon, Officiated by Rev. Dick Inglett.
Visitation will be held before the Funeral beginning at 10AM. Keith will be laid to rest at Hazel Ridge Cemetery in Elkhorn following the Funeral.
Memorials may be made in Keith's name to a Charity of your choosing.
