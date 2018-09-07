February 18, 1935—September 4, 2018
RACINE—On September 4, 2018, Keith E. Tschumper, beloved husband to Carole, loving father to Andrew Tschumper and RaeAnn Tschumper Fox and precious grandfather to Taylor Tschumper, Dylan and Kylie Fox was raised up to be with our heavenly father.
Keith was born to Grace and Allen Tschumper on February 18, 1935 in Winona, Minnesota. He was the youngest of six children and grew up on a farm in Minnesota City. In June 1954, after graduation, Keith enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Puerto Rico as a Dental Technician. In 2014, Keith revisited Puerto Rico with his wife sharing stories about his time of service.
Upon his release from active duty, Keith attended Winona State University and during that time he met and married the love of his life, Carole (Seeling) Tschumper. Keith continued on to receive a bachelors in secondary education and later received his Masters in Technology from University of Wisconsin, Stout.
In 1962, Keith and Carole moved to Racine, Wisconsin to start his career in the Racine Unified School District that lasted 33 years, most of which was at Horlick High School. The staff and students knew and referred to him as Mr. T. He really enjoyed working with and mentoring students, many of which kept in contact with him over the years. In 1967, Keith and Carole accepted Christ as their Savior and started their family with the adoption of their son, Andrew and two years later their daughter, RaeAnn. Keith was a faithful and devoted man of God who always put family first. Their home was the center of activity and a favorite place where all the neighborhood kids would come to congregate and play.
Keith loved and served his community as a deacon of Racine Assembly of God and as a Supervisor on the Racine County Board for 10 years. Keith loved music and sang for many years in a barbershop chorus and quartet. He loved to play golf, fish & play board games with friends and family. As a grandfather, he was cherished by his grandkids and always had time to play, listen or share stories of his adventures.
Keith appreciated and treasured the simple, yet miraculous little things in life. He was blessed with many dear relatives and an amazing circle of friends.
Keith Tschumper will always be remembered as a man of strong faith, devoted to his wife and kids who believed in the power and strength of Jesus Christ’s love and the beauty and peace that would await him after his passing.
Visitation will be held from 9:30-11 at Racine Assembly of God, 1325 Airline Road on Saturday, September 8, 2018 with service and luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Royal Family Kids C/O Racine Assembly of God have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
