Keith E. Jones

One of his favorite stories was fondly recalling how his heart was captured by the girl in the gray coat with a pink collar. “It must have been moonglow” because Keith and Sue (née Stacey) became an inseparable pair for more than 65 years, marrying on September 2, 1961. Above all else, family came first and Keith demonstrated his love for his children by his constant presence and reliable support. And, if you talked to Keith in the last 24 years, you undoubtedly know how much he adored his grandchildren and marveled at all their varied personalities, activities and achievements.

Keith instilled in his family a steady compass of self-reliance with a strong work ethic; slow and steady wins the race. He also had a special gift of ensuring people felt included and valued – he connected with others, sought common ground and provided all with a feeling of belonging. Keith knew that life’s journey comes with challenges, but you start by first showing up. And, two desserts are usually a good idea, especially if one is ice cream. Keith’s gentle kindness, thoughtful advice and descriptive stories will be sorely missed by all those who loved him.