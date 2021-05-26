July 7, 1937—May 19, 2021
RACINE—Keith E. Jones, age 83, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2021, surrounded by his family.
A lifelong resident of Racine, Keith was born on July 7, 1937 to Byron and Edna (nee Anderson) Jones. He graduated from Washington Park High School in 1955 and Spencerian College in 1962, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with honors. Always an inclusive, engaging leader and a good judge of character, Keith was a natural fit for Human Resources at Twin Disc Incorporated for more than 30 years and Ruud Lighting. A trusted advisor, Keith served on many boards, including the United Way, Junior Achievement and the Society of Human Resources Management. As a faithful and long-standing member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Keith served on the church council and volunteered as an usher for more than 60 years. His family was frequently amused that wherever he traveled, Keith inevitably ran into someone he knew.
Inspired by his summers at Camp Anokijig, Keith developed an interest in Native American culture and became an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, canoeing and volunteering for the Boy Scouts of America. He was a patriot and passionate historian with special interests in the American West and the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Keith was a nationally renowned collector of historical artifacts, learned researcher, collaborator and author; he was fascinated by what he could discover or imagine by studying the small details. He enjoyed listening to and playing music, first as a member of the Racine Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps (1952-1954) and, more recently, by learning and performing the Native American flute. At heart, Keith was a gifted storyteller with a vivid memory and wealth of material to share about his youthful adventures, from family farm life and learning in a one-room schoolhouse to obtaining a pilot’s license in a Piper Cub at age 18.
One of his favorite stories was fondly recalling how his heart was captured by the girl in the gray coat with a pink collar. “It must have been moonglow” because Keith and Sue (née Stacey) became an inseparable pair for more than 65 years, marrying on September 2, 1961. Above all else, family came first and Keith demonstrated his love for his children by his constant presence and reliable support. And, if you talked to Keith in the last 24 years, you undoubtedly know how much he adored his grandchildren and marveled at all their varied personalities, activities and achievements.
Keith instilled in his family a steady compass of self-reliance with a strong work ethic; slow and steady wins the race. He also had a special gift of ensuring people felt included and valued – he connected with others, sought common ground and provided all with a feeling of belonging. Keith knew that life’s journey comes with challenges, but you start by first showing up. And, two desserts are usually a good idea, especially if one is ice cream. Keith’s gentle kindness, thoughtful advice and descriptive stories will be sorely missed by all those who loved him.
Keith is survived by wife Sue and their children, Kevin (Kim) Jones of Racine, Kristin (Matt) Pierre of Edina, Minnesota, and Ryan (Patti) Jones of Franklin, Wisconsin; and grandchildren, Cody and Haley Jones, Syd and Jack Pierre, and Colin and Riley Jones. He is also survived by his brothers, Richard (Barbara) Jones and Scott (Susie) Jones; sister, Kathy (David) Kansier; brother-in-law, Dr. John (Karen) Stacey; and nieces and nephews. Keith was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Jacob Jones.
A private memorial service will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. On May 29, a celebration of Keith’s life and love of the outdoors will be held between 12:00-3:00 p.m. at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, Wis. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Keith’s memory to the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer (racinelcredeemer.com) or Hawthorn Hollow (hawthornhollow.org).
Our family is incredibly grateful to our Mom for her constant loving care of Dad, especially during the last few years. Her amazing efforts combined with Dad’s fighting spirit greatly extended his time with us and have been an inspiration for all.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000