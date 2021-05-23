 Skip to main content
Keith E. Jones
MOUNT PLEASANT – Keith E. Jones, 83, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, surrounded by his family. A private service will take place at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. Family and friends are invited to meet at Hawthorne Hollow Nature Sanctuary (880 Green Bay Road Kenosha, WI 53144) on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. for a gathering to celebrate Keith’s life and love of the outdoors. Please see Wednesday’s paper and the funeral home’s website for a complete obituary

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME

AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT PLEASANT,

WI 53403 262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

