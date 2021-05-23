MOUNT PLEASANT – Keith E. Jones, 83, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, surrounded by his family. A private service will take place at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. Family and friends are invited to meet at Hawthorne Hollow Nature Sanctuary (880 Green Bay Road Kenosha, WI 53144) on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. for a gathering to celebrate Keith’s life and love of the outdoors. Please see Wednesday’s paper and the funeral home’s website for a complete obituary