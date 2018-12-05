Try 1 month for 99¢
Keith David Brown

July 9, 1957—November 27, 2018

FRANKLIN—His life was taken November 27, 2018 at the age of 61.

Beloved father of Kyle (Renee) Brown and Kari(Nicholas) Pender. Proud grandfather of Kaylee and Darren Brown and Oliver Pender. Caring brother of Kurt (Renee) Brown, Delphine Brown, the late Kevin (JoAnn) Brown, and the late Ronnie Brown, as well as the uncle of Jake Brown, Lanna Bartlett, Lance (Jovan) Yaws, and Crystal Christiansen. Former husband of Kathleen Ehleiter and Barb Robbins and dear friend of Mark (Diane) Ehleiter and Dale (Kelly) Ehleiter. Preceded in death by his parents Carl and Dolores Brown. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 8, at the funeral home from 10 AM—12 PM. Funeral Service to follow at 12 PM.

Keith was well known not only as a mechanic last employed at Sorce Services but also as a race car crew chief to his long time friend Al Schill, as racing was his passion. His unique laugh and magnetic personality had a way of lighting up a room and will forever be missed by everyone that knew him.

HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES

9200 S. 27th Street

414-761-2750

www.heritagefuneral.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Keith D. Brown
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments