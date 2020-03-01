Keith Boesel

Keith is survived by wife, Patricia; Brother, Ken (Kim) Boesel; Sister Linda Robison; further survived by, son Scott Boesel (Lori) of California; daughter Vicky Boesel of Arizona; step-daughter Angela (Jeremy) Amundson of Washington; grandchildren Tahnee Boesel, Chalon, Chance and Coda Boesel and Joshua Amundson. He is also survived by a very special friend, Steve Perkovich and his family.

Keith started working in his teens delivering fliers for Fuller Brush & Hoover Vacuum, and setting pins at Uptown Bowl. As a young adult he worked at Hamilton Beach, Johnson Wax, and American Motors before starting at Twin Disc in 1966. He worked there 37 years, starting out in the shop as a trucker and gear grinder eventually working his way into a Field Service Rep which he said changed his life forever. He traveled throughout the U.S. in the 70’s and 80’s doing service repair, occasionally traveling to places around the world like Mexico, Venezuela, Brazil, South Africa and Australia. Keith is a member of the Twin Disc 20 Year Club.