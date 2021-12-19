Keith Arthur Shannon, II

November 5, 1963—December 7, 2021

RACINE/FORMERLY OF WEST BEND & MILWAUKEE—Keith A. Shannon II passed away unexpectedly at home December 7, 2021, at the age of 58. Born in Jefferson, WI on November 5, 1963, he was the son of Keith Arthur and Betty Ann (nee Tessman) Shannon.

Keith graduated West Bend East High School, attended UW-La Crosse, and graduated from UW-Milwaukee. He lived his adult life in Milwaukee and worked for Peak Computer Services, recently moving to Racine to be closer to family. Keith had a passion for biking, classic films and television shows. He was deeply compassionate toward animals and cherished spending time with his pet rabbits and family. He was devout in his faith, and was very involved with his church and its activities.

Keith is survived by his mother, Betty Ann Shannon of West Bend; his siblings: Kelly Shannon of Milwaukee, Kim (Nick Iuanow) Shannon of Alpharetta, GA, Kathleen (Paul Lambert) Shannon of Seattle, WA; his brother, Klay (Joette) Shannon of Racine; his nieces and nephews: Grace Shannon, Jack and Ian Lambert, and Quinn and Liam Shannon; as well as his extended family and friends. Keith was preceded in death by his father, Keith A. Shannon in 1978.

Due to COVID, a celebration of Keith’s life will be planned at a later date.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT 53403

262-552-9000