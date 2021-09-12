Kay Frances Trowbridge

Kay Frances Steinmetz was born in Bloomer, WI on March 29, 1940 to Karl and Frances (Stoda) Steinmetz. She lived in the farming area of Bloomer/New Auburn, WI through her high school years. She married to Jerry Trowbridge on August 10, 1957. Jerry and Kay spent 64 years together as husband and wife. They shared many adventures together including hunting, fishing, camping, golfing, hiking, snowmobiling, dancing and traveling. They raised two kids: Deb and Steve (Corene “Corky”) Trowbridge, who joined in those many adventures thoughout the years. They were fortunate to have two grandkids: Jonathan (Nicole) Benzow and Jennifer Benzow; ten great grandchildren: Christian, Alexus, Hailey, Trenton, Madison, Alec, Ariena, Jalynn, Jayden and Hunter; and great-great-granddaughter Autumn.