March 29, 1940—Aug. 30, 2021
WAUPACA—Kay Frances Trowbridge, age 81, of Waupaca, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center of Appleton, following a rapid battle with covid, with her children at her side.
Kay Frances Steinmetz was born in Bloomer, WI on March 29, 1940 to Karl and Frances (Stoda) Steinmetz. She lived in the farming area of Bloomer/New Auburn, WI through her high school years. She married to Jerry Trowbridge on August 10, 1957. Jerry and Kay spent 64 years together as husband and wife. They shared many adventures together including hunting, fishing, camping, golfing, hiking, snowmobiling, dancing and traveling. They raised two kids: Deb and Steve (Corene “Corky”) Trowbridge, who joined in those many adventures thoughout the years. They were fortunate to have two grandkids: Jonathan (Nicole) Benzow and Jennifer Benzow; ten great grandchildren: Christian, Alexus, Hailey, Trenton, Madison, Alec, Ariena, Jalynn, Jayden and Hunter; and great-great-granddaughter Autumn.
Kay is survived by her husband, Jerry; children: Deb and Steve (“Corky”); grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great-granddaughter; brother, Carl “Sonny” Steinmetz and many extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Frances; and brother, Ken Steinmetz.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Maple Crest Funeral Home of Waupaca, with Chaplain Brian Iverson officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Kay loved her Wisconsin sports teams – all guests are encouraged to wear their Packers, Brewers or Badgers attire.