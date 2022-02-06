Jan. 27, 1929 – Feb. 1, 2022

RACINE—Katie M. Bellomy was called home by her Lord and Savior on the early morning of Tuesday, February 1, 2022 after a courageous battle to recover from COVID.

Katie was born on January 27, 1929 to William and Mona (Harris) Flannery in the small town of Nashville, Wisconsin; she was the ninth of eleven children.

Katie lost her mother at the young age of three. Upon the passing of her mother, Katie went to live with her maternal grandmother Katie Harris, a woman of strong faith. Katie’s upbringing and example of her grandmother’s faith carried her through her entire life.

On July 17, 1945 in Nashville, Wisconsin, Katie was united in marriage to Goebel Bellomy who preceded her in death on March 15, 1979. They lived most of their early married years in Crandon, Wisconsin before moving to Racine in October 1962; together they had seven children.

Katie was a devoted mother and homemaker. After her youngest children were a little older, Katie worked part time cleaning offices for Warren Packaging and worked for John DeRango for many years. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed baking. Katie was very hospitable and welcomed family and friends into her home, always offering visitors coffee and her baked goods. Katie enjoyed dancing and followed her children’s local bands; first with son Jerry and later with Myrna and Goebel Lee, this encompassed a span of more than 40 years. She was proud of her kids’ musical talent and was a faithful supporter and promoter. Katie loved working in her yard and planting beautiful flower beds; she definitely had a green thumb. What truly mattered most to Katie was her family, she dearly loved her children and spending time together.

Blessed with amazing health, Katie was independent and self-reliant. She was proud that she was able to take care of herself for so many years. She was always willing to help anyone in need and gave of her time generously. The zest for life that Katie possessed along with her cheerful smile, joy of laughter and loving heart will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memory and legacy are her children: Sharon (Don) Heck, Jerry Bellomy, Patricia Bukowiecki, Jill Bellomy, Myrna (Kathy) Bellomy, and Goebel Lee Bellomy.

She is further survived by nine grandchildren: Tracy Simental, Kari (John) Hoyle, Jeremy (Melissa) Schilcher, Steve Heck, Amy (Adam) Tappan, Jonathan (Sara) Bellomy, Jessica (Ryan) Bellomy, Rich June and Jerod (Lily) June; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; as well as sister-in-law, Mary Jane Flannery; and former daughter-in-law, Victoria Bellomy.

In addition to her husband and parents, Katie was preceded in death by her in-laws, Marion and Sarah (Campbell) Bellomy; her son, Michael; grandson, Joshua Sadlon; infant great grandson, Brendan Sadlon; six brothers; three sisters; and an infant sister; sons-in-law: Donald Gilbert, Richard June; and daughter-in-law, Pamela Perman.

Katie will forever be remembered by her family for her loyalty, dedication and the true inspiration she was, as well as her strong example of faith, perseverance and resilience.

Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, February 7, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a service celebrating Katie’s life to follow at 7:00 p.m.. Visitation will also be in the funeral home on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. with a short prayer service at 11 a.m.. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery in Kenosha.

The family of Katie Bellomy would like to extend their gratitude to the nursing staff at Ridgewood Care Center for their kind, compassionate and comforting care of our beloved mother Katie.

