Kathy M. Bertelsen
(Nee: Stemmer)
November 17, 1947 - January 25, 2019
RACINE - Kathy Marie Bertelsen, age 71, passed away Friday January 25, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Racine on November 17, 1947, the daughter of the late James and Catherine (Nee: Rotter) Stemmer Sr.
Kathy attended St. Patrick's School and graduated from St. Catherine's High School “Class of 1966”. On May 13, 1967, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Richard J. Bertelsen. Kathy worked at Kohl's Department Store for many years. She was a member and Eucharistic Minister of St. Lucy's Catholic Church. Kathy enjoyed traveling especially on family trips having visited all the states except Alaska. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are; her husband of 51 years Richard; children, Paul (Laura) Bertelsen, Michele Bertelsen; grandchildren, Amanda Zemke, Aaron, Kaitlyn Marie, Anna, and Sarah Bertelsen; great grandchildren, Jaxon, Joshua, Bailey, Chelsea, and A.J.; her sister, Mary Ann Foxcroft; in-laws, Sr. Marietta Bertelsen, Joan Geutner, Harold (Beverly) Bertelsen, Ray (Toni) Bertelsen, Jeanette (Glen) Urick, Virginia Orlowski, Elaine (Patrick) Fogarty, Diane (Dennis) Walker; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother James A. Stemmer Jr. and brother-in-law James Foxcroft as well as her beloved dog Sweet Pea.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, February 1, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Lucy's Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Interment will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 9:30. a.m. to 10: 45 a.m.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Julie and Amy from Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
