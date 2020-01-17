May 18, 1949 — January 10, 2020
RACINE — Kathy Lou Gelmi (nee: Kelly), 70, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Ridgewood Care Center.
Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation for Kathy at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. An additional time of visitation will be held on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Kathy will be laid to rest West Lawn Memorial Park following the service.
Memorials in Kathy’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, c/o 225 N Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
WILSON FUNERAL HOME
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
10:00AM-11:00AM
11:00AM
