May 18, 1949 — January 10, 2020

RACINE — Kathy Lou Gelmi (nee: Kelly), 70, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Ridgewood Care Center.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation for Kathy at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. An additional time of visitation will be held on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Kathy will be laid to rest West Lawn Memorial Park following the service.

Memorials in Kathy’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, c/o 225 N Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Service information

Jan 17
Visitation
Friday, January 17, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Wilson Funeral Home - Racine
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
Jan 17

Jan 18
Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Wilson Funeral Home - Racine
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
Jan 18

Jan 18
Celebration of Life
Saturday, January 18, 2020
11:00AM
Wilson Funeral Home - Racine
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
Jan 18


