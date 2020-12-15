March 28, 1956—December 3, 2020

Kathy J. Bergquist, age 64, of Nekoosa (Town of Rome), WI passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison, WI.

Kathy was born on March 28, 1956 in Racine, WI to Donald and June (Klass) Peterson. She married Timothy Bergquist on August 28, 1976 in Racine, WI.

Kathy graduated from Park High School in 1973. She furthered her education in nursing and graduated from St. Luke’s School of Nursing in 1976.

She worked as a registered nurse for St. Luke’s in Racine and later Ascension for 42 years until her retirement.

Kathy enjoyed spending time with friends at the Monroe Prairie UTV club, Wednesday night bags and Thursday night darts. She was always busy and loved to garden and refinish furniture. She never passed up on a good bargain.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Timothy; grandchildren: Taylor Sanders, Emma Sanders, Bailey Sanders and Aubry Jones; brothers: William Peterson (Jodi Jung), Gary Peterson (Sue Di Pasquale), and Mike Peterson (Krejcha); and special godmother, Joyce Peterson. She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Cari Sanders; and brothers: Robert Peterson and Tom (Lori) Peterson.

Memorial services will be held at a later date in Racine, WI. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the Berquist family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hermantaylorfuneralhome.com.