Kathy Anne Veto (Pearce)

Kathy cared for everyone she met, so much so that at times it was even to her own detriment. Kathy loved her family and extensive friend group—if you met her once you were indeed a friend. Kathy loved her animals, especially her latest rescue St Bernard named Boom. She loved cooking for others, decorating her home, gardening, and placing metalwork in her front yard, and she was always making people laugh. Kathy was constantly working to make wherever she was home for whoever she was with. She loved her only grandson with all of her heart and made her life about caring for him. Kathy will be sorely missed, gone but never forgotten.