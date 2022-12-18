Kathy Anne Veto (Pearce)

March 3, 1962—Dec. 14, 2022
RACINE—Kathy Anne (Pearce) Veto, 60, of Racine, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on the morning of December 14, 2022. Kathy was born on March 3, 1962, in Peoria Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents, Shairyl and Carole (Nee: Blackard) Pearce, and mother-in-law, Bonnie Veto.
She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Todd Veto: daughters: Carole Pearce and Laurie (Tyler) Sango; and grandson, Brandon Pearce; as well as her siblings: Kelsey Jones, Steve (Janice) Pearce, Kerry Milkie, Chris (Cheryl) Pearce, Cheryl Bruce, Jason (Nicole) Pearce; brothers-in-law; sister-in-law; nieces; nephews other relatives and many dear friends.
Kathy cared for everyone she met, so much so that at times it was even to her own detriment. Kathy loved her family and extensive friend group—if you met her once you were indeed a friend. Kathy loved her animals, especially her latest rescue St Bernard named Boom. She loved cooking for others, decorating her home, gardening, and placing metalwork in her front yard, and she was always making people laugh. Kathy was constantly working to make wherever she was home for whoever she was with. She loved her only grandson with all of her heart and made her life about caring for him. Kathy will be sorely missed, gone but never forgotten.
A Memorial Service celebrating Kathy’s life will be held at the funeral home, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 11:00 AM with Rev. Laura Fladten officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Wednesday at 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.
