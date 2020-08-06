You have permission to edit this article.
Kathy Ann Phillips
Kathy Ann Phillips

1961 — 2020

Kathy Ann Phillips, age 59, passed away on July 24, 2020.

Visitation Service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 10 a.m.—12 p.m. in the Chapel of Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine.

