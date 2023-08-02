Oct. 30, 1933—July 30, 2023

Kathryn (Nee:Weisinger) Lindschau, 89, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at her residence. Kathryn was born on October 30, 1933 in Milwaukee Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Louis and Evelyn (Nee:Pufahl) Weisinger. Kathryn married Edward Lindschau on June 21, 1952 in Milwaukee, WI, he preceded her in death on October 1, 2013. She was a homemaker who enjoyed caring for her family.

Kathryn will be deeply missed by her three daughters: Laurel (Cliff) Polheber of Saukville, Janet Fisa, and Susan (John) Michelson both of Racine. Kathryn is further survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her son, Thomas.

In keeping with Kathryn’s wishes, no funeral services will be held.

