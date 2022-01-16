Kathryn J. Kaplan

Dec. 4, 1954 - Jan. 7, 2022

RACINE – Kathryn Kaplan, 67, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Kathy was born in Racine on December 4, 1954, to Herbert and Irene (nee: Pongo) Schmidt. She loved all her precious cats she cared for in her life. She took pride in her house plants and had a hobby of making candles. She also liked collecting angel, cat and owl knick-knacks. Most of all, Kathy always saw the good in people and was a very kind and caring person who always put others first.

Kathy is survived by her mother, Irene; son, Jesse and her fiance, James Hardy. Jesse and James meant the world to Kathy as both of them were the loves of her life. James was Kathy's best friend, and he showed compassion and dedication to Kathy during their years together. Kathy is further survived by her brother, Mark Schmidt (Joann Matson); sisters: Julie Heusdens (Wayne Johnson) and Jane Michels (Trent Butler); and many other family and friends.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Herbert and brother-in-law, Dennis Heusdens.

Per the wishes of the family, cremation has taken place. Kathy will be greatly missed.

