Kathryn J. Fischer

Kathy will be remembered most for her beautiful spirit, her positive attitude, her incredible sense of humor, and her ever-present smile. She was an avid reader, a prolific scrapbooker and photo-taker, a caring wife, mom, grandma and friend. She loved to travel the world with her partner of 34 years, Randy. In the two years since her diagnosis and in between treatments she and Randy visited Hawaii twice, Norway, Iceland, and Antarctica. She was active on Facebook almost daily for the past 10 years, even posting up to the day before she died. She always put others before herself. She touched and inspired many people over her lifetime and she will be greatly missed.