Try 1 month for 99¢
Kathryn Holub (Nee: Zieroth)

RACINE—Kathryn Holub, age 81, passed away Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at her residence.

She was born the daughter of the late William and Ione (Nee: Darocher) Zieroth and grew up in Rice Lake, Wisconsin.

On January 13, 1954 she was united in marriage to George Holub and they moved to Racine in 1955. Kathryn was employed by Racine County for thirty years, retiring in 1997. She was actively involved with the Racine County Commission on Aging, Southeastern Wisconsin Area Agency, and Coalition of Wisconsin Aging Groups. Kathryn was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Above all she was devoted to and cherished time spent with her family.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Michael Holub of Racine, Daniel Holub of Biloxi, MS, Jacqueline (Michael) Toutant of Racine; five grandchildren; great grandchildren; former husband, George Holub; brother, Frank (Nancy) Zieroth of Rice Lake, WI; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, George Jr.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church , 6400 Spring St, Monday, January 21, 2019, 12:00 p.m. with Reverend William Dietzler officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Entombment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Kathryn Holub (Nee: Zieroth)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments