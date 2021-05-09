September 24, 1935—May 1, 2021

RACINE — Kathryn Ann Eckardt, 85, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Kathy was born on September 24, 1935, to Harry and Lorena (Cotter) Kearns. She graduated from Montello High School in 1953 and within a few years moved to Milwaukee where she worked at Northwestern Mutual Life. While in Milwaukee, she met her future husband, John Herman Eckardt, and they were married on May 14, 1960 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Pardeeville, WI.

Kathy was a longtime resident of Racine, Wisconsin, and a member at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Kathy’s greatest loves were her husband, her children, her grandchildren, and the Green Bay Packers. Kathy will be deeply missed by her children: Margaret ‘Peg’ (Jack) Hugasian and their children, John, and Madolyn of Racine; and Patrick of Milwaukee; Peter (Trish) Eckardt and their son, Maximilian, all of Western Springs, IL; and Timothy (JanEllen) Eckardt and their daughters, Parker Jane and Evelyn, all of Kent, WA; her sister Rose Ann (Walter) Brunsman; brother in law Vincent Metcalf; sisters in law and one brother in law: Mary (Maurice) Kearns, Eva (Pietro) DePasquale, Christa Juninger, Margaret (Helmut) Prigl, Herman (Inge) Eckardt, and Inge (Fred) Eckardt.