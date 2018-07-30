December 2, 1948—June 24, 2018
Kathy Angel—Beloved mother, grandmother, friend and activist. Kathrine Lorraine Angel died June 24th 2018 from CLL Lymphoma with her daughter at her side.
Kathy was born in Racine Wi. as the eldest of 5 siblings. After many years exploring Canada, she returned to the States to become a Registered Nurse and worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in Racine Wi. for 16 years. Pulled by her love of nature and to be near her sister Mitzi Sanders she moved to Sequim Wa. in 1996.From there she worked at Olympic Medical Center the last 21 years.
Family was the heart and soul of her life. Her weekends and time off were spent with her daughter Jennifer Urban, son-in-law Mark Pincikowski and their children Nessa, Hanu-kai and Peregrine. A true flower child at heart. They traveled together to many festivals, rock concerts and spent as much time enjoying the Pacific Northwest as possible.
A combination of living with a chronic illness and working as a nurse she experienced and witnessed in others the hardship caused by our health care system. As a result she was a committed advocate for healthcare for all and served as chair for the grassroots Organization Whole Washington.Her life will be celebrated at a pot luck gathering at Sequim Prairie Grange on August 4th at 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to honor her life can be sent to Whole Washington.
