Kathleen S. Lamberton 'Katie'

Feb. 4, 1971—Sept. 1, 2021

RACINE — Katie S. Lamberton, 50, was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Her family will ache for her. Katie was born in Racine on February 4, 1971, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Joann (Brautigam) Broihier.

She graduated from Horlick High School in 1989. Katie attended UW-Parkside and UW-Milwaukee and earned a BA degree in Corporate Finance with a minor in English. On September 9, 1999, Katie married the love of her life, Michael T. Lamberton. They have shared 22 beautiful years together and raised two children, Wyatt and Wynter.

Katie’s world revolved around Jesus Christ and her children, including homeschooling them and doing everything she could to raise them to be the strong young people they are today. She was a member and part of the worship team of Harbor Rock Tabernacle Church, where she recently helped lead a women’s retreat and loved to worship Jesus and sing. Katie will be remembered for her love of puppies, the snow of winter, singing at special social gatherings, and being a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and friend.