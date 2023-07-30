January 1, 1933—July 25, 2023
RACINE—Kathleen Murphy, age 90, passed away on Tuesday July 25, 2023 in Bellevue, WI. Kathleen was born in Charlestown, Ireland on New Years Day January 1, 1933, daughter of the late Patrick and Nellie (nee: Murphy) Rogers.
Kathleen was married to John Joseph Murphy for 37 years before he preceded her in death in 1998. Kathleen moved to Montreal in 1955, then New York and spent several years working as a stewardess for Trans World Airlines. Eventually, she moved to California to work as the director of nursing at Cedar Sinai Hospital. Passionate about education, she taught nursing at Glendale College for 21 years until her retirement in 2001. Always with a thirst for knowledge, she enjoyed reading, art, architecture, and studying History and Archeology. In her spare time, Kathleen loved volunteering, traveling and gardening. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her daughter, Fiona Elizabeth Zaleski; former son-in-law, Dr. George Zaleski; grandchildren: Delaney Ellen, Moya Kathleen and Finnegan John; niece, Helen Golden and family; and other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Kathleen was also preceded in death by her siblings: Thomas, Porick and Annie.
Kathleen will be remembered as a strong woman, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1100 Erie Street, on Monday August 7, 2023, 12:00 p.m.
