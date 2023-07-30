Kathleen was married to John Joseph Murphy for 37 years before he preceded her in death in 1998. Kathleen moved to Montreal in 1955, then New York and spent several years working as a stewardess for Trans World Airlines. Eventually, she moved to California to work as the director of nursing at Cedar Sinai Hospital. Passionate about education, she taught nursing at Glendale College for 21 years until her retirement in 2001. Always with a thirst for knowledge, she enjoyed reading, art, architecture, and studying History and Archeology. In her spare time, Kathleen loved volunteering, traveling and gardening. She will be dearly missed.