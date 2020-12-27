Kathleen Margarethe Amantea (Nee: Cranley)

September 28, 1932—December 20th, 2020
Kathleen Margarethe Amantea, age 88 of Racine passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Sunday morning, December 20th, 2020. She was born in Ludington, MI on September 28th, 1932, the daughter of the late Michael John ‘Jack’ Cranley and Mary (nee: Hillig) Cranley.
On November 27th, 1954 she was united in marriage with Rudy S. Amantea. They shared 46 years together until his passing in 2000.
Kathleen belonged to St Edward Parish where she and her six brothers and sister attended grade school. It was there she made her best long lasting friendships. Kate worked in the pharmacy at St Mary’s Hospital and later in the office of Massey-Harris before starting a family.
Kathleen was a dedicated wife and mother and was always there to help guide her family. Her fondness for indoor plants and gardening was her passion. She also enjoyed home design and always maintained a beautiful home. This past summer Kate worked and enjoyed her final garden with the help of her son. Kathleen will be forever loved by her family and friends and will always be in their thoughts.
Our mother leaves three children, Celia (Schulz) Amantea, Gina (Ken) Tang, Aldo Amantea; four grandchildren, Malina (Paul) Klug, Dillon Tang, Alivia Schulz, Amara Tang; two great grand-children, Callahan Klug and McCoy Klug, her brother James Cranley of Bellingham, WA.; nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her brothers Michael, Patrick, Thomas, Joseph, Dennis and sister Colleen (Bud) Graham.
A private service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to your favorite charity.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
