Kathleen M. Nelson

June 14, 1947 – February 29, 2020
RACINE – Kathleen Mary (nee: Raiche) Nelson, age 72, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Kathy was born in Racine on June 14, 1947 to the late Harold & Marion (nee: Johnson) Raiche. A 1965 graduate of William Horlick High School, she was employed by JC Penney as a merchandising associate for over 27 years, retiring in 2005. Kathy devoted her entire life to family, especially to her two beautiful granddaughters (KiKi & Emily), who were her everything. Because Kathy was such a loving & doting grandmother, she was affectionately known by most everyone as “Nana”.
Surviving are her children, Karl (Jackie) Nelson and Hollie (John) Stanke; granddaughters, Katlynn “KiKi” (David) King and Emily Nelson; sister, Judie (Jim) Hlavka; nieces, Cory (Jim) McFadden, Kim (Doug) Foore and Kelly Grant; the entire Nelson family of whom Kathy loved dearly; her best-friend of 60 years, Bonnie Ray; devoted friend of 30 years, Kat Roberts; other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Nana’s Life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Rec Center of Green Ridge Condominiums, 1412 Windsor Way, Mt. Pleasant, WI 53406. Please join us in honoring the woman who gave us so much and asked for so little.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
