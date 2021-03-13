SHELBYVILLE—Kathleen M. Koester, 67, of rural Shelbyville, IL passed away at 6:43 a.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021, in her residence.

A memorial service will be held to honor Kathleen’s life at 10:00 a.m., Friday March 19, 2021, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 2055 S. Franklin Street, Decatur, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the church. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Kathleen was born September 9, 1953 in Racine, Wisconsin the daughter of Robert and Joann (Osborne) Friend. She married Rodger Koester on December 11, 1976. Kathleen had formerly worked as the church secretary for Concordia Lutheran Church. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. Kathleen enjoyed quilting and gardening, but her greatest passion was being a Grandmother.