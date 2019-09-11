{{featured_button_text}}
Kathleen M. Hougard

Kathleen M. Hougard

MT. PLEASANT—Kathleen M. Hougard, 68, passed away at Ascension-All Saints, on Friday, September 6, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held, on Saturday, October 5th, at Bernie’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant, 1238 Lathrop Ave., Racine, WI 53405, 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. A buffet style luncheon will be served from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.Please see our website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments