Feb. 21, 1947—June 5, 2023

Kathleen Lynn Szybski, age 76, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023. Kathleen was born in Milwaukee on February 21, 1947, daughter of the late Norman and Katherine (Nee:Burback) Kline.

Kathleen had been employed at Pick N Save. She will be remembered fondly for her love of animals, especially horses, testing her luck in the casino, watching older movies and shows on Turner Classics and socializing.

Kathleen is survived by her sons: William Parquette and Thomas Parquette; grandchildren: Jonathon, and Destinye; brothers: James (Cheryl) Kline, William (JoAnne) Kline and Thomas (Diane) Kline; her dear family friends and neighbors: Scott, Lisa and Zachary Morton; friend and caregiver, Cheryl Melhuish; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Carey Szybski in 2022, and her grandson, James.

Private family services and interment were held at Caledonia Memorial Park.

