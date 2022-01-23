Kathleen 'Little Kathy' Schlosser

March 28, 1944 – Jan. 12, 2022

RACINE — Kathy passed away January 12, 2022, at Ignite Medical Resort in Oak Creek.

Kathy always looked forward to meeting her veteran friends at the Piggly Wiggly every Thursday morning. When she wasn't there making people around her smile, she was at Hansen's every Friday afternoon with her group of friends from Zayre's in customer service, the public boat launch in concessions, Fine Art's in the cafeteria, and from bartending at different establishments throughout the years. She was a member of the VFW 1391 Ladies Auxiliary.

Kathy will be sadly missed by her close and special friend, Nick Riegelman and other dear friends who loved her very much. She also leaves behind her two furry pets, Winston and Patsie. Kathy was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years William Schlosser on August 18, 2021.

Per Kathy's wishes, a private service has already taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to H.O.P.E. Safehouse or to The Eagles Club Aerie 281 in Racine have been suggested.

Her friends would like to thank the staff at Ascension in CVI 2 and the staff at Ignite Medical Resort for the loving care they gave Kathy in her final days.

