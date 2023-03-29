Aug. 10, 1954 – Mar. 26, 2023

FRANKLIN/FORMERLY RACINE — Kathleen Lee (nee: Myers) Cloyd, age 68, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at home on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Kathy was born in Racine on August 10, 1954 to the late Austin Royse Myers and Barbara Ann (nee: Gorney) Myers. A graduate of William Horlick High School, she went on to be the longtime manager of the DeKoven Center, retiring in 2009.

Among her interests, she enjoyed reading, watching classic movies, board and card games. Above all, she was happiest when surrounded by her entire family.

Surviving are her husband, Thomas M. Cloyd; their children: Steven Cloyd (Amy Trollinger) and Stacy (Mike) Wiley; adored grandchildren: Sam and Andrew Cloyd; sisters: Chris (Frank) Weitzel and Leslie (Tom) Mason; nieces, Kim and Jaime Weitzel; Val and Bonnie Arent; and Katie (Tony) Zanotti; great-nephews and niece: Jacob, Jeremy and Lucy Zanotti; other relatives and friends.

A graveside committal service will be held at Caledonia Memorial Park Cemetery (6500 Nicholson Road) on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 12:00 noon. A memorial luncheon will follow at approximately 1:00 p.m. at Kathy’s favorite dining spot “Lotus Restaurant” (9011 S. Howell Avenue, Oak Creek, WI 53154). All are invited and encouraged to attend both the service and luncheon.

Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society or Milwaukee Public Television have been suggested. Special note of thanks to Kathy’s devoted nurse, Tina; to her faithful friends, Mary, Traci and Rhonda; and to her caregivers at Synergy & New Perspective for the compassionate care and support.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000