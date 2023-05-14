LA CROSSE—Kathleen Kaye (Nielsen) Kirkegaard died surrounded by love on May 9, 2023 at the age of 76. The funeral is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 19 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 301 CR-19, Excelsior, MN, 55331, with a luncheon to follow. Visiting hours will be 5:00 P.M.—7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at Huber Funeral Home, 520 2nd Street, Excelsior, and 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 19 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Kathy will be buried at West Lawn Cemetery in Racine, WI. We know she is safe, secure, and whole in the arms of her loving God.