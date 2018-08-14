December 4, 1942—July 2, 2018
Kathy Hyatt, age 75, a resident of Minong, Wisconsin, passed on Monday, July 2, 2018, at Spooner Health, Spooner, Wisconsin.
Kathy was born on December 4, 1942, in Racine, Wisconsin to parents Fredrick and Ethel Cuzner.
Kathy has enjoyed the past 20 years of her life spending summers on Lake Gilmore in Minong and Winters in sunny, Punta Gorda Florida. During that time she was a contributing member of various organizations in both Florida and Wisconsin, where she obtained many friends. She was well known for her kind heart and generous ways, beautiful smile and sense of humor. During her free time she worked her creative magic with arts and crafts, and in the kitchen. She loved to play games and read books. She was very skillful and very competitive. She faced her challenges and never gave up. In the end she was victorious.
Kathy is survived by her loving mate Thomas Bergemann and family, son Patrick (Kathy) Cowan and sons Haydon, Evan and Mason, son-in-law Dave Grebetz and sons Taylor (Mikki) and Maxwell. Kathy is preceded in death by her daughter Connie Grebetz.
A small memorial gathering will take place August 16th 5-8 PM at Infusinos Restaurant 3225 Rapids Dr, Racine, WI.
