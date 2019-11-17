Kathleen “Kathy” B. (nee: Ludwig) Biermann, age 61, of Union Grove, passed away peacefully at home on November 10, 2019 with her loving family at her side. Kathy was born in Burlington, the daughter of Otto J. and Donna M. (nee: Hoppe) Ludwig. She was a graduate of Waterford Union High School and worked as a Medical Records specialist for Lakeshore Medical along with others. On October 27, 1984 she married Gary Biermann.

Kathy is survived by her mother Donna Ludwig, husband Gary, children: Todd (Becky), Tony (Jenny), and Tracy (Bud) Castellion; six grandchildren: Rachel, Trent, Ryan, Luke, Reid and Wyatt; siblings: Nita Gettys, Bob (Linda) Ludwig, Theresa Jensen and Ronald (Eileen) Ludwig. Further survived by other relatives and countless friends.

Preceded in death by her father Otto Ludwig, brother Tom Ludwig, brother-in-law Chris Jensen, and sister-in-law, Dawn Anderson.

Visitation will be held on Thursday November 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. with Memorial Mass beginning at 6:00 P.M. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI 53185. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Mealy Funeral Home

Waterford, Wisconsin

262-534-2233