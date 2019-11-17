Kathleen “Kathy” B. (nee: Ludwig) Biermann, age 61, of Union Grove, passed away peacefully at home on November 10, 2019 with her loving family at her side. Kathy was born in Burlington, the daughter of Otto J. and Donna M. (nee: Hoppe) Ludwig. She was a graduate of Waterford Union High School and worked as a Medical Records specialist for Lakeshore Medical along with others. On October 27, 1984 she married Gary Biermann.
Kathy is survived by her mother Donna Ludwig, husband Gary, children: Todd (Becky), Tony (Jenny), and Tracy (Bud) Castellion; six grandchildren: Rachel, Trent, Ryan, Luke, Reid and Wyatt; siblings: Nita Gettys, Bob (Linda) Ludwig, Theresa Jensen and Ronald (Eileen) Ludwig. Further survived by other relatives and countless friends.
Preceded in death by her father Otto Ludwig, brother Tom Ludwig, brother-in-law Chris Jensen, and sister-in-law, Dawn Anderson.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held on Thursday November 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. with Memorial Mass beginning at 6:00 P.M. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI 53185. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Mealy Funeral Home
Waterford, Wisconsin
262-534-2233
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.