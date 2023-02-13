Nov. 17, 1935—Jan. 15, 2023

RACINE—Kathleen Jane Krusienski, 87, passed peacefully on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in the Aurora Health Center in Marinette, WI. She is preceded in death by her husband Edmund Krusienski, three brothers, Wilbur Bradley (Jacque), Warren (Elaine), Theodore (Bess), and one sister Joan Rango (John) was born in Racine on November 17, 1935, the daughter of the late Wilber (Red) and Menola ( nee Jerdee) Bradley.

She retired from the Racine Journal Times. Some of her favorite things she loved to do were Saturday shopping, watching the Green Bay Packers, crafts, daily walks along the lake, loved all animals and children, and breakfast on Tuesdays with her special friend, Sally.

Surviving are her children, Sandra Smith (Jeff Sherwood), Lori Krusienski (Tina Betzinger), Michael Krusienski, and two grandsons, Adam Smith (Elizabeth Smith), Patrick Smith (Anthony Vogel), and one great-grandson, AJ Smith, and one brother, Lee Bradley and her dear life long friend, Sally Reiter.

A luncheon will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Mike and Angelo’s Restaurant at 1:00 P.M. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Friends of the Wildlife Alliance P.O. Box 259891, Madison, Wisconsin 53715 or The Alzheimer’s Association, 620 S. 76th St., Milwaukee, WI. or to the De Young Family Zoo, N. 5406 County Rd. 577, Wallace, MI. 49893.